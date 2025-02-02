 
Geo News

Kate Middleton is going through ‘harder' time with Royal duties: Princess Anne

Princess Anne is touching the dilemmas around being a new age Royal

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Princess Anne is touching upon how being a Royal within the new generation is tough.

Speaking in the documentary 'Anne: The Princess Royal at 70', The Princess Royal says that the presence of social media has put more pressure on the family.

She says: "With online technology... being in touch is one thing but it's not quite the same. The ability to meet people, that's what makes the difference. I know what Twitter is, but I wouldn't go anywhere near it if you paid me frankly. But that's a slightly different issue."

Speaking about the younger senior Royals including Prince William and Kate Middleton, the expert added: "The pressure that is applied to the younger members of the family, it's always worse. That's what the media is interested in. That's hard sometimes to deal with. But there was no social media in my day, and it's probably made it more difficult."

The comment comes days after Kate Middleton announced she is remission from cancer. The Princess had undergone preventative chemotherapy 

