Inside Kate Middleton worries when Prince William asked hand in marriage

Kate Middleton was reportedly worried about mother Carole Middleton right after Prince William asked for her hand in marriage.



The proposal, that incidentally occurred days before an important member of the Middleton family’s passing, concerned Kate about Carole’s reaction.

Royal author Robert Jobson reveals that William sought Kate’s father Michael Middleton.

He wrote: "On 30 October, William invited Kate's parents to Birkhall on the Queen's Balmoral Estate. It was there that the prince – knowing his bride-to-be had accepted his proposal – asked Michael Middleton for his daughter's hand in marriage.

"They were preparing to announce the news on 3 November, once he had told the rest of his family, but the death on the day before of Catherine's ninety year old paternal grandfather, Peter, at this home in Hampshire, caused them to delay.

"Catherine explained that the confusion meant she did not even know if her mother, Carole, knew about the proposal," reports CambridgeLive.

This comes as expert Grant Harold reveals King Charles plans to celebrate Carole’s birthday lavishly.

He said: “And they will usually buy Carole a birthday gift but for her 70th it will be something more special as Carole plays an important role in the Royal Family. For the party there will be lots of members of the Royal Family invited as well as the Middletons and obviously William and Kate. But they may also throw her their own party or dinner."