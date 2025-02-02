Reese Witherspoon addresses bad blood speculations with Kate Winslet

Reese Witherspoon has broken her silence on the online chatter surrounding her terms with Kate Winslet.

It all began with Witherspoon recently getting candid on a podcast You're Cordially Invited about a speech wrong when she was once presenting a fellow actress with an award.

"Not even kidding," Witherspoon said with a laugh in the interview, "she doesn't talk to me anymore!"

Her fans were quick to connect the dots and reach the conclusion that the unnamed actress was actually Kate Winslet, 49, as they dug up a speech Witherspoon gave at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in 2007.

In response, Witherspoon took notice of the speculations on Saturday and denied ever having bad blood with Winslet.

"Hey guys.. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity. Please do not believe the internet," Witherspoon wrote via Instagram Stories. "We are good friends and have never had any falling out."

On another slide, the Oscar winner added, "This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!"

Witherspoon and Winslet were, in fact, presenters onstage together at the 2016 Oscars, where they were photographed chatting and hugging at the ceremony, per People Magazine.

For those unversed, Witherspoon confessed during the viral interview that she once misunderstood an award show for a casual one and faced unforeseen repercussions.

"This friend of mine, who I didn't really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her," she told People Magazine, adding that she even joked about a laser hair removal session they once took together.

“We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding — we’re not friends anymore. I think she doesn’t like me anymore,” she said.