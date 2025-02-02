Jon Hamm accepts Harvard's Hasty Pudding Man of the Year Award

Jon Hamm just earned a new career accolade with a lighthearted banter.

The Mad Men alum, 53, visited Harvard University's Farkas Hall on Friday along with his wife Anna Osceola to receive an annual honour from the school.

Hamm took home his Pudding Pot award but was also subtly roasted by Hasty Pudding president Catherine Stanton and cast vice president Bernardo de Moura Sequeira as they "thought that guy was dead," per The Boston Globe.

“I can’t believe there are so many people here,” Hamm said while later accepting his new trophy, per the Associated Press. “Did you all seriously think I was dead? This is such a wonderful honor.”

The joke also referenced that Hamm’s wife was “20 years younger,” to which the actor corrected them by saying, "17."

Osceola, an actress who is from Cambridgeport, is 36.

Other recent stars to earn Hasty Pudding’s Man of the Year honor include Barry Keoghan (2024), Bob Odenkirk (2023) and Jason Bateman (2022). The award dates back to 1967 when it was first presented to Bob Hope, People Magazine noted.

Hamm already has an Emmy, two Golden Globes, and two Screen Actors Guild awards among others.