Photo: Bruce Willis not the same anymore amid health scares: Source

Bruce Willis is reportedly in his final chapter of life.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Die Hard star has not been the same since his health struggles started.

Sharing details about his health, a source told the outlet, “Though his spirit is still there, he’s not the same Bruce anymore.”

They went on to address, “He’s being brave, but life is also scary for him at times. The public doesn’t see the dark side of his illness.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source also noted, “Fortunately, he has his family to support him through what they’ve come to accept as his final chapter.”

Apart from his immediate family, Bruce’s former wife, Demi Moore is also helping out Bruce Willis’ current wife Emma Heming.

For those unversed, Demi Moore was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and shares three daughters with the ailing actor.

In addition to this, it has been established that “Bruce is constantly on her mind” wherever Demi goes.