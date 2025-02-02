 
Geo News

Bruce Willis not the same anymore amid health scares: Source

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Photo: Bruce Willis not the same anymore amid health scares: Source
Photo: Bruce Willis not the same anymore amid health scares: Source

Bruce Willis is reportedly in his final chapter of life.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the Die Hard star has not been the same since his health struggles started.

Sharing details about his health, a source told the outlet, “Though his spirit is still there, he’s not the same Bruce anymore.”

They went on to address, “He’s being brave, but life is also scary for him at times. The public doesn’t see the dark side of his illness.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source also noted, “Fortunately, he has his family to support him through what they’ve come to accept as his final chapter.”

Apart from his immediate family, Bruce’s former wife, Demi Moore is also helping out Bruce Willis’ current wife Emma Heming.

For those unversed, Demi Moore was married to Bruce from 1987 to 2000 and shares three daughters with the ailing actor.

In addition to this, it has been established that “Bruce is constantly on her mind” wherever Demi goes. 

Inside Kate Middleton worries when Prince William asked hand in marriage
Inside Kate Middleton worries when Prince William asked hand in marriage
Reese Witherspoon addresses bad blood speculations with Kate Winslet
Reese Witherspoon addresses bad blood speculations with Kate Winslet
Kylie Jenner in celebratory mood for kids' back-to-back birthdays
Kylie Jenner in celebratory mood for kids' back-to-back birthdays
Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point' video
Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point'
Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires
Miles and Keleigh Teller enjoy date night after losing home in LA Fires
What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview video
What Prince Andrew told ‘Chinese spy' about his Newsnight interview
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Koe Wetzel and girlfriend Bailey Fisher expecting their first child
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively video
Justin Baldoni launches new website with proofs against Blake Lively