Photo: Hailey Baldwin Bieber focuses on building her business empire: Report

Hailey Baldwin’s business intelligence is reportedly going to earn her a multi-million-dollar company soon.

As per the newest findings of RadarOnline.com, the beauty mogul has been working day in and day out for her brand, Rhode.

For those unversed, Rhode is a skincare brand launched by Hailey Baldwin Bieber in 2022.

Spilling the beans on Hailey’s business plans, a source tipped, "She is taking meetings here and there for new projects.”

In addition to this, the source said about Hailey that “she is super busy with her brand, which is doing better than she ever expected, it is a wonderful thing.”

"She can create an empire and she likely will. She is very driven and she is a planner,” the source gushed about the mother of one.

“She has guts and thinks like a CEO," they remarked in conclusion.

Nonetheless, a previous reported mentioned that Hailey’s “main priority is being a mom right now.”

Reportedly, ever since she took her baby boy Jack in her arms, Hailey has been “over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby.”