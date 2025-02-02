Princess Beatrice reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan after Buckingham Palace announcement

Princess Beatrice has extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after her baby announcement, a royal expert has claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that Princess Beatrice 'may have reached out' to the California-based royal couple after the birth of her second daughter Athena last month.

Speaking to the Mirror, per Daily Mail, Jennie Bond said Beatrice may have 'pinged a picture of two [of Athena] to Harry and Meghan' after the birth.

“I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin.”

Jennie went on saying, “This was lovely news. After the brutality of last year for so many of the royal family, 2025 is looking altogether brighter. It must have been rather alarming to have such a premature and tiny baby. I think the hospital has to be commended for keeping the birth completely confidential for a week.”

Jennie Bond claims came days after palace said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.”