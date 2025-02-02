 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan after Buckingham Palace announcement

Palace made big announcement days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Canada visit

By
Web Desk
|

February 02, 2025

Princess Beatrice reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan after Buckingham Palace announcement
Princess Beatrice reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan after Buckingham Palace announcement

Princess Beatrice has extended an olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after her baby announcement, a royal expert has claimed.

According to the Daily Mail, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed that Princess Beatrice 'may have reached out' to the California-based royal couple after the birth of her second daughter Athena last month.

Speaking to the Mirror, per Daily Mail, Jennie Bond said Beatrice may have 'pinged a picture of two [of Athena] to Harry and Meghan' after the birth.

“I don't think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he'll be keen to meet his new cousin.”

Jennie went on saying, “This was lovely news. After the brutality of last year for so many of the royal family, 2025 is looking altogether brighter. It must have been rather alarming to have such a premature and tiny baby. I think the hospital has to be commended for keeping the birth completely confidential for a week.”

Jennie Bond claims came days after palace said, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.”

Bruce Willis not the same anymore amid health scares: Source
Bruce Willis not the same anymore amid health scares: Source
Lainey Wilson brings country flair to 'Grammy week'
Lainey Wilson brings country flair to 'Grammy week'
Justin Baldoni receives response over defamation lawsuit
Justin Baldoni receives response over defamation lawsuit
King Charles ‘saddened' over ‘dreadful' DC plane crash
King Charles ‘saddened' over ‘dreadful' DC plane crash
Inside Kate Middleton worries when Prince William asked hand in marriage
Inside Kate Middleton worries when Prince William asked hand in marriage
Reese Witherspoon addresses bad blood speculations with Kate Winslet
Reese Witherspoon addresses bad blood speculations with Kate Winslet
Kylie Jenner in celebratory mood for kids' back-to-back birthdays
Kylie Jenner in celebratory mood for kids' back-to-back birthdays
Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point' video
Prince William, Kate are breaking cycle to avoid ‘reaching a point'