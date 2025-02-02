Kate Middleton's foundation publishes 'The Shaping Us Framework'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has announced that it is delighted to publish ‘The Shaping Us Framework.’

Kate launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023.

The charity took to Instagram and revealed, “Today, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is delighted to publish The Shaping Us Framework.

“The framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood, and are important throughout our lives. It aims to improve awareness of and knowledge about these skills to inform action which can create a happier, healthier society.”

It further said, “Social and emotional skills shape who we are, how we manage our emotions and thoughts, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us. These skills help us to build positive, meaningful relationships which are at the heart of a healthy, happy life.”

Its publication comes as the Centre’s annual public perceptions survey reveals that, while 94% of people believe that social and emotional skills are important to happiness in adult life, 42% of people report having little or no understanding of how these skills develop during early childhood.