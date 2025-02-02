Tragedy strikes in 'Squid Game' in real life

Squid Game is known for his brutal deaths but this time it happened in real-time.

Lee Joo Sil, who played Park Mal Soon, the mother of Hwang Jun Ho has died at the age of 80 from stomach cancer.

According to reports, her funeral will be held at Shinchon Severance Hospital.

For over a decade, the veteran actress was battling with the disease as she last year revealed on MBN’s Special World that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer after she declared cancer-free, however, it came back.

In other news, another Squid Game's star was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Park Sung Hoon, who played Cho Hyun-ju, a trans woman shared a cover of an adult parody of the mega-hit Netflix series.

But the director of the series, Hwang Dong Hyeok did not like the star's post.

“It was so unpleasant to see. I was aware there were AV parodies like that overseas since season one. Since it’s overseas and not domestic, we can’t stop it, and it’s frustrating," he said.

“It ruins the meaning of the work itself. I haven’t talked to Park Sung Hoon yet, but I, too, am also curious as to why he posted something like that," the filmmaker concluded.