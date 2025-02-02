Guy Pearce shares shocking views on his most memorable film

Guy Pearce's new thoughts about his memorable performance don't align with fans or critics' opinions

Guy Pearce has shared surprising views about his performance in the 2000’s hit Memento.

Pearce says he recently rewatched the beloved film, has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, he thinks he handled the character of Leonard Shelby – who suffered from short-term memory loss while looking for his wife’s rapist and murderer – all wrong, calling it “nails on a chalkboard.”

“I’m having an existential crisis,” the Oscar nominee confessed to The Times. “I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m s— in that movie. I’d never thought that before, but I did this Q&A of Memento earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again. But while it was playing I realized I hate what I did.”

Pearce explained, “I was trying to do a flippant attitude, but it was all wrong. John Gielgud once said, ‘You can be good in a good movie, good in a bad movie, bad in a bad movie, but never be bad in a good movie.’ Yet I watched Memento and realized I’m bad in a good movie. F—.”

He shared that he hasn’t talked to the movie’s creator Christopher Nolan after rewatching it. “No, because I reckon he’d agree with me. It’s funny; people say I should’ve been nominated for Memento. Now I understand why I wasn’t,” he said.

Christopher Nolan’s Memento also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano alongside Guy Pearce.