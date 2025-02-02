 
Dua Lipa's advice on recording good music: 'Nothing more exciting'

Dua Lipa shared the best way to listen to your own music recording

February 02, 2025

Dua Lipa weighed in on her technique to record good music.

In a resurfaced report from December 2024, the Training Season crooner revealed how recording music can be problematic sometimes.

While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke Christmas, she discussed, “That’s the problem with really good speakers in a studio.”

“It makes a lot of things sound good, and then you leave the studio and you’re like, wait a second, this wasn’t exactly how I remember this,” the songbird explained.

In addition to this, the girlfriend of Callum Turner addressed, “It’s crazy how you can really kid yourself in the moment,” adding, “The best thing to do is to listen to it on not so good headphones.”

“The thing that I love the most is leaving the studio, getting a bounce of the record that I’ve just written, getting in the car and just listening to that song on loop until I get home,” she continued sharing that she loves listening to music in a car.

In conclusion, Dua added, “‘cos there’s nothing more exciting than hearing something you’ve just worked on and getting really excited about it.” 

