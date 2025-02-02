Hayley Atwell shares insight into filming of Tom Cruise’s 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Hayley Atwell is sharing insights and an important update on Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

In a recent interview with The Guardian newspaper, Atwell noted that Cruise includes his lifelong dreams into the movies.

She said: “There’ll be Tom going: ‘From five years old I’ve always wanted to jump from a cliff on a motorbike’, and realising his dream. But with the rest, they’re kind of making it up as they go.”

The actress also heaped praise on the Top Gun star for allowing cast members to improvise. She said it was her idea that her character would be a pickpocket.

She explained: “When I started, I was very aware of the rarefied air around him and how there is no one like him. And there never will be because actors aren’t made like him anymore.”

“ He is a one-man studio and, to me, very kind, very professional. And because of that, I felt I was able to try lots of different things. There was never a risk of failure or being unsafe. Tom really likes people to thrive on set,” she added.

Hayley Atwell also shared that Tom Cruise is still doing reshoots for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. She said Tom and his team are “fleshing out scenes or changing things around. They’re always tinkering and looking to make things better.”