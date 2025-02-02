Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffer emotionally after heartbreaking tragedy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went through an emotionally difficult period amid heartbreaking tragedy that engulfed Los Angeles.

According to a latest report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were deeply affected by the recent tragedy in California and took steps to provide aid through their foundation.

Speaking of the wildfires’ affect on Meghan, an insider said she finds the devastation particularly heartbreaking as a California native.

The source said that Harry and Meghan acknowledge the crisis affects not only the wealthy but also everyday people facing unimaginable loss, they are committed to making a meaningful impact.

“Meghan is a California girl,” which means that the tragedy “is heartbreaking for her on so many levels. They’re both so sad, but they’re being proactive and they’re looking at ways their foundation can help,” the insider said.

They added, “People may imagine this only impacting the wealthy, but there are plenty of regular people that are suffering unimaginable loss and trauma. There is so much need and they want to make sure they pinpoint the right charities to support in this.”

“They’ve also invited everyone they know that’s in L.A. and wants to get out to come to their home in Montecito, since it’s not threatened.

“Emotionally they are very impacted by this, the collective pain and suffering that this city they both love is going through is devastating.”