Kate Middleton talks about ‘mistrust' in fresh confession

Kate Middleton is striving to create a physical and mentally healthier society with her new project.



The Princess of Wales, who has initiated the project of the Shaping Us project, is focused on shedding light on early childhood.

In her foreword for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s new Shaping Us Framework, Kate Middleton says: “Modern society is complex.

She added: "At times, it can feel like the world is filled with mistrust and misunderstanding, leaving many people feeling isolated and vulnerable during difficult times.

“The impact of this — poor mental health, addiction and abuse — can be devastating, for individuals and for society.

"If we are to address this properly, if we are to find real, lasting solutions to these deep-rooted challenges and create a physically and mentally healthier society, we must reset, restore, and rebalance,” she continued.

“We must invest in humankind. As human beings, we are at our best when we are surrounded by love, safety, and security.

"We thrive when we are ­connected to one another; when we feel like we belong, feel seen, heard and accepted for who we are. That means taking a profound look at ourselves and our own behaviours, ­emotions and feelings,” she added.

The Princess of Wales continued: “It means getting much better at ­acting with compassion and empathy towards one another, to help us bond and maintain lasting relationships that bring meaning to our lives.”

“It means better understanding of how we can protect and build upon what connects and unites us, so that we can find new ways to strengthen communities. And it means acknowledging that society is something we build together, through the actions we take every day,” says the Kate.