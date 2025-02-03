King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘private' 20th wedding anniversary plans laid bare

King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid back plans for themselves this year.



The couple, who is set to celebrate their 20th anniversary in the coming days, are going to have a relatively quiet night due to His Majesty’s ongoing cancer treatment.

A source tells The Sun: "It is expected that they will mark it privately, if at all."

Another source added: "The trip falls on their 20th wedding anniversary but the King and Queen are well known and respected for their hard work and duty.

"I don't think anyone would expect them to do anything else than carry out a full list of engagements,” they noted.

This comes as expert reveals King Charles’ happiness over Kate Middleton’s return to Royal duties.

Author Dr Ed Owens says: "Knowing that Catherine is available, supporting William and also supporting the monarchy, is, I think, really important to him right now.”

