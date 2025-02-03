Kanye West tweets apology to Kamala Harris kids

Kanye West is apologising to Kamala Harris’ kids after making a distasteful comment about her.



The rapper, who turned to X and wrote sexual comments on the former US Prime Minister, has deleted his post on the platform in a change of statement.

“I used to want to f–k Kamala until she lost. I don’t f–k losers anymore,” the “Heartless” artist earlier wrote on X Saturday.

“The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

Later in an apology to Ella and Cole Emhoff, Harris’ kids, Kanye added: “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

This comes days after Kanye made a tweet about Donald Trump.

“The world is so lucky to have me,” he wrote before adding in another, “Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok.”