Hilaria Baldwin gives insider view of raising four boys

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her hacks to keep the bathroom clean when raising four boys.

Hilaria, 41, took to Instagram with a video that showed the strategy she uses with her sons Rafael Thomas, 9, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 8, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 4.

In the video, Hilaria lifts up the toilet lid to reveal a large sticker on its underside that reads, "Keep calm and lift the toilet seat before you pee." She also lifts up the toilet seat, which has a sticker that says, "Put me down," alongside a big finger pointing downward.

"I have four sons so I do what I must," she wrote over the clip.

"I’ve been asked to make this into a reel because my story obvs disappeared…got the stickers online. Few days in and it’s a pee free seat! Seems to be working — I highly recommend," she added in the video's caption.

Hilaria and her husband Alec Baldwin, 66, are parents to seven children, with their youngest being two years old.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are also parents to daughters Carmen Gabriela, 11, and María Lucía Victoria, 3.

Alec also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.