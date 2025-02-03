Prince Harry, Meghan turning ‘fed up' with the U.S. and are throwing hands in the air

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in completely frustration and are no longer happy with the way they are being treated.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed near their close-knit circle.

According to a report by Express UK the source explained, “the [Vanity Fair] article has been very upsetting for both Harry and Meghan.”

And now “they are fed up with the constant criticism they receive when they are trying very hard.”

So “team Sussex believes the tide needs to turn and this is why a new approach is being taken,” with their PR.

For this approach the couple has turned to Three Gate Strategies, as of January 2025, and their approach will cater to a “renewed focus” under their former communications head, Ashley Hansen.

All in all, “the Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan.”