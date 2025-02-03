 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan turning ‘fed up' with the U.S. and are throwing hands in the air

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming slowly more fed up with the US

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan turning ‘fed up with the U.S. and are throwing hands in the air
Prince Harry, Meghan turning ‘fed up' with the U.S. and are throwing hands in the air

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in completely frustration and are no longer happy with the way they are being treated.

All of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed near their close-knit circle.

According to a report by Express UK the source explained, “the [Vanity Fair] article has been very upsetting for both Harry and Meghan.”

And now “they are fed up with the constant criticism they receive when they are trying very hard.”

So “team Sussex believes the tide needs to turn and this is why a new approach is being taken,” with their PR.

For this approach the couple has turned to Three Gate Strategies, as of January 2025, and their approach will cater to a “renewed focus” under their former communications head, Ashley Hansen.

All in all, “the Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley take the reins on their PR plan.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seen as ‘try-hards' by Hollywood A-listers video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle seen as ‘try-hards' by Hollywood A-listers
Justin Bieber steps into 'protective mode' for Hailey amid divorce talk
Justin Bieber steps into 'protective mode' for Hailey amid divorce talk
Will Smith returns to award shows
Will Smith returns to award shows
Kate Middleton more 'determined' to stand by her THIS belief after cancer treatment
Kate Middleton more 'determined' to stand by her THIS belief after cancer treatment
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to change Royal family's approach to public life video
Prince William, Kate Middleton set to change Royal family's approach to public life
Grammy 2025: Chappell Roan dishes on 'dehumanized' attitude of labels
Grammy 2025: Chappell Roan dishes on 'dehumanized' attitude of labels
The 67th Grammy awards 2025: Full list of winners
The 67th Grammy awards 2025: Full list of winners
Beyonce makes history at 2025 Grammy Awards with big win video
Beyonce makes history at 2025 Grammy Awards with big win