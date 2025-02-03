Meghan Markle in big trouble as Hollywood thinks she's ‘a big bully'

Meghan Markle is facing scrutiny following a series of damaging reports, particularity the bombshell article published by Vanity Fair, in which her former employees detailed her bullying behaviour.

Now, experts are warning the Duchess she is "in big trouble" as perception of Hollywood A-listers change about her and Prince Harry.

In the article published by Vanity Fair, an unnamed employee revealed her treatment of staff, including claims that former employees needed therapy after they left the her job.

Speaking on the matter, TalkTV host Kevin O'Sullivan said Hollywood views Meghan as "a toxic bully," before warning the Duchess that such scandals could damage her reputation.

On his What Just Happened? show, the journalist said, "In showbiz, you can dodge, you can dive you can bob and weave and you can avoid some of the flack.”

“If it happens once, you can maybe get out of it, if it happens twice, if you're lucky you get out of it,” he added.

“If it happens three times, that's three times unlucky. And frankly now, everyone in Hollywood thinks she's [Meghan Markle a toxic bully, she's in big trouble."

Agreeing to his comments, Simon London, who usually defends Meghan, said, "Yeah, she is, I have to agree with you.”

“When you take the overall story on Harry and Meghan and their onslaught to Hollywood, it's a disaster story."