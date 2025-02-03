Prince William unknowingly sharing 'same goals' with Harry

Prince William secretly shares 'same goals' with Harry

A royal expert has revealed Prince William’s hidden move to protect his young family days after his estranged brother Prince Harry won lawsuit against NGN publisher.

The move has been disclosed by royal expert Richard Palmer in his report for The IPaper.

Palmer says the future king is more focused on finding practical means away from the cameras of dealing with the media.

He said, “Behind the scenes Prince William is waging a more subtle battle to protect his young family from press intrusion.”

The royal expert went on saying William and Harry may not be on speaking terms but the Prince of Wales and the duke are both ‘deeply suspicious’ of the media and share many of the ‘same goals’.

Richard Palmer quoted Dickie Arbiter, a former palace press secretary, as saying about Prince William’s efforts to deal with problems quietly: “One makes a lot of noise and fuss about it and the other one doesn’t.”

He also tweeted, “Prince Harry has grabbed all the headlines over his war with the British media but, behind the scenes, Prince William is trying to protect his young family from intrusions in an age of clickbait and social media.”

The expert’s claims come days after Harry settled his long-running lawsuit against NGN tabloid publisher.

The NGN publisher issued a wide-ranging apology and admission of wrongdoing, in what Harry´s lawyer called "a monumental victory" that underlined the need for further probes.