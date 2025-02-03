 
Geo News

Prince William unknowingly sharing 'same goals' with Harry

Prince William makes efforts to deal with problems quietly

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Prince William secretly shares same goals with Harry
Prince William secretly shares 'same goals' with Harry

A royal expert has revealed Prince William’s hidden move to protect his young family days after his estranged brother Prince Harry won lawsuit against NGN publisher.

The move has been disclosed by royal expert Richard Palmer in his report for The IPaper.

Palmer says the future king is more focused on finding practical means away from the cameras of dealing with the media.

He said, “Behind the scenes Prince William is waging a more subtle battle to protect his young family from press intrusion.”

The royal expert went on saying William and Harry may not be on speaking terms but the Prince of Wales and the duke are both ‘deeply suspicious’ of the media and share many of the ‘same goals’.

Richard Palmer quoted Dickie Arbiter, a former palace press secretary, as saying about Prince William’s efforts to deal with problems quietly: “One makes a lot of noise and fuss about it and the other one doesn’t.”

He also tweeted, “Prince Harry has grabbed all the headlines over his war with the British media but, behind the scenes, Prince William is trying to protect his young family from intrusions in an age of clickbait and social media.”

The expert’s claims come days after Harry settled his long-running lawsuit against NGN tabloid publisher.

The NGN publisher issued a wide-ranging apology and admission of wrongdoing, in what Harry´s lawyer called "a monumental victory" that underlined the need for further probes.

Lloyd Klein recalls 'heartbreaking' last moments with Jocelyn Wildenstein
Lloyd Klein recalls 'heartbreaking' last moments with Jocelyn Wildenstein
Bianca Censori could face jail after Grammys walk?
Bianca Censori could face jail after Grammys walk?
Cate Blanchett gets honest about Me Too movement in Hollywood
Cate Blanchett gets honest about Me Too movement in Hollywood
Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet spark kidnapping threat
Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet spark kidnapping threat
Sabrina Carpenter earns her first ever Grammy award: 'Am gonna cry'
Sabrina Carpenter earns her first ever Grammy award: 'Am gonna cry'
Miley Cyrus marks first appearance with family following drama
Miley Cyrus marks first appearance with family following drama
Meghan Markle under ‘pressure' to maintain ‘Royal image' despite leaving UK
Meghan Markle under ‘pressure' to maintain ‘Royal image' despite leaving UK
Psychic explains unexpected changes in store for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Psychic explains unexpected changes in store for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry