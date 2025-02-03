Julia Fox calls Charli XCX 'real one' for bringing 'all her girls to Grammys'

Julia Fox is ready to collaborate with Charli XCX again.

The actress attended the 2025 Grammys to cheer for her friend Charli, whom she collaborated on 360 music video and also inspired a lyric “I’m so Julia.”

During her conversation with Variety, Julia revealed she’s open to working with Charli again, saying, “Anything she wants me to be part of, I'm there.

She went on to call her “real one” for bringing all her close friends to the Grammys. “She is a real one. The fact that she's taken all of her girls to the Grammys, like, I have no business being here, come on!”

It is worth mentioning that Charli took away multiple awards including Best Dance/Electronic Album for Brat.

On the professional front, speaking with the outlet, Julia Fox also revealed she has several films and a TV show in the works, sharing that she is focused on developing her own original content.

The actress said, “In all seriousness, I am developing a TV show, I have so many movies in the works. What I really want to do is develop my own scripts and my own movies so, financiers, hit me up.”

"I have amazing casts, I have amazing stories, they are crazy; they are out of this world," she teased.