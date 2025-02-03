Grammys 2025: Kanye West reveals what happened after he and Bianca Censori disappeared

Following the red carpet appearance at the Grammys, Kanye West and his wife Censori were nowhere to be seen inside the venue.

Rumors were circulated online that the pair had been kicked out of the event and were not officially invited to attend. Citing a source close to the event organizers, Variety reported that it was “not true” and that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

A day after creating yet another controversy, the rapper has shared a video with his wife.

"Ye and Bianca tonight at the Grammys after-party," read the caption of Kanye West's post shared on Monday February 3.

The Grammys 2025 after-party was scheduled to start at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on February 2, 2025, following the main ceremony.

In the video shot at the Grammys after-party, Bianca Censori is seen clinging to her husband's back.

West's returned to the Grammys with his wife shocked onlookers as Bianca Censori removed her fur coat to reveal a see-through slip that left her completely nude for cameras.

Meanwhile, in another Instagram video the rapper is asked about his upcoming album.

Answering the question, Kanye West reveals that his album is due to release this year.







