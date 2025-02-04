Shakira gets honest about life lessons

Since her split with Gerard Piqué, Shakira says she has learned a lot.

During a Live From E! Grammys interview, she said, "I've grown a lot. I've learned a lot of lessons. Life hasn't always been kind, but it's been a good teacher."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Waka Waka singer reflected on celebrating her 48th birthday at the award show.

"It's a gift to me, I'm sure. Five years ago, I was also at the Super Bowl, also on my birthday," she continued.

"So, it's a coincidence that these big moments always happen on my birthday. Maybe it's some sort of heavenly present."

Shakira also won the best Latin pop album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

"Wow, this is incredible," she said in the acceptance speech. "Thank you so much. Thank you so much. I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country, you are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you."

"And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true shoes. So this is for you, too," Shakira concluded.