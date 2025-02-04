 
Geo News

Justin Baldoni releases shocking flirty text of Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s legal team recently released 168 pages conversation of him and Blake Lively on his own website

February 04, 2025

Justin Baldoni’s website has dished on never-seen-before flirty messages of Blake Lively.

On February 1, Baldoni’s team created the website, TheLawsuitInfo.com, where they uploaded 168 pages’ evidence including email, text, WhatsApp conversation and video, in his defense.

As per the released chat of April 8, 2023, the co-stars were discussing the It Ends With Us rooftop scene, when the leading roles first met.

“I can send you my pass at the roof or just read with you when we get together next week. Let me know what you prefer,” Lively’s text read as.

“If you knew me (in person) longer, you'd have a sense of how flirty and yummy the ball-busting would play."

"It's my love language. Spicy and playfully bold, never with teeth. And him serving it back to her is just as important.”

“You don't usually see both the man and the woman with such agency and humor. Anyway, I can act it out for you next week to make sure it comes through, or I can send it now. Let me know what you prefer," the text concluded.

In December, the Gossip Girl actress legally filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

It Ends With Us co-stars trial case is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

