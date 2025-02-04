Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage: Insider reveals shocking truth

A former Royal butler has revealed a shocking truth why Prince Harry cannot divorce Meghan Markle despite alleged pressures on their marriage.

According to Irish Star, Paul Burrell, former butler to Princess Diana, revealed that the Duke of Sussex will not part ways with Meghan because he would “lose too much.”

He noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a common goal to make as much money as possible and for the purpose Harry needs Meghan more than she needs him.

Burrell claimed that the controversial couple's shared goal of building wealth keeps their marriage and brand Sussex intact.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, Burrell said, “Despite pressures on their marriage and lifestyle, I personally think there are no signs of divorce because Harry would lose too much.”

“I think Meghan and Harry have a common goal to make themselves as rich as possible in as short a time as possible,” he further said.

“I think that balance works together for the sake of their brand, their marriage. It is all the same thing. I think Meghan actually retains a fascination for lots of people.”