The Weeknd makes shocking return to film industry for major project

After facing heavy criticism for his acting in HBO’s The Idol, The Weeknd is making a comeback in the film industry with his big-screen debut in Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The first images from the upcoming psychological thriller have been released, featuring the Grammy-winning artist alongside Barry Keoghan and Jenna Ortega.

According to Daily Mail, the 34-year-old singer, born Abel Tesfaye, recently attended the Grammy Awards after previously boycotting the event and has also launched his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which serves as inspiration for the film’s storyline.

Directed and co-written by Trey Edward Shults, the movie follows a musician, played by The Weeknd, who suffers from insomnia and embarks on a mysterious journey with a stranger (Ortega) that threatens his very existence.

Moreover, newly released stills from the film include a gripping moment where Ortega’s character tenderly holds The Weeknd’s face as he screams in agony.

Another image captured him alongside Irish actor Barry Keoghan, both staring into a mirror, with Keoghan’s character leaning into The Weeknd’s head.

As per the publication, additional shots include the singer sitting on the floor in a white robe, playing a digital piano, and Ortega appearing behind a rain-streaked windshield.

Furthermore, the film’s announcement has sparked mixed reactions from fans.

While some remain skeptical due to his widely panned performance in The Idol, others are hopeful that this project will allow him to redeem his acting skills.

Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with divided opinions, with some questioning his casting, while others express excitement for the visually striking project.