Meghan Markle's former best friend shares heartbreaking news

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has shared a shocking news as her son John suffered serious skiing accident resulting in a broken femur.

Taking to Instagram, Jessica shared photos of John from hospital with a heartbroken statement.

John, who served as a page boy at the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, alongside his twin brother Brian, required a surgery and spent five days in hospital at Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

Jessica said, “Our brave John broke his femur skiing. Two hospitals, 5 days @sickkidstoronto and a surgery later, we feel so lucky that we can now tell the twins apart.

“Thank you for all the well wishes. John will be back in action soon enough.”

According to a report by the GB News, Jessica and Meghan first met on the set of Suits, where their friendship blossomed into regular holidays together.

However, Meghan and Jessica’s once-close relationship reportedly ended in 2020.