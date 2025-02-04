Emma Roberts stuns fans with MAJOR transformation

Emma Roberts embraced a striking transformation, swapping her signature blonde locks for a "sunrise red" hue at the Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood last Saturday.

The color change, reminiscent of her aunt Julia Roberts' iconic 90s look, was crafted by celebrity hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, with Great Lengths extensions added for extra volume.

According to Lee, the dramatic switch was made for an upcoming acting role. "We love this look on Emma, it's a modern take on Julia Roberts' hair from the nineties," she told People on Sunday.

Moreover, Roberts, who boasts 20.5 million Instagram followers, documented the transformation in a before-and-after video shared with her fans.

According to Daily Mail, the former child star is set to begin filming her next movie, Fourth Wall, in Saudi Arabia at the newly launched AlUla Studios.

In the thriller directed by Alexis Ostrander and produced by Stampede Ventures, Roberts plays a kidnapped former child star.

Additionally, speculation has also arisen that she may reprise her role as Jill Roberts, the cunning Ghostface killer from Scream 4, in Kevin Williamson’s highly anticipated Scream 7, which begins shooting in Atlanta and is set for release on February 27, 2026.

As per the outlet’s reports, beyond these projects, Roberts remains busy with several upcoming ventures, including Calabasas, Saurus City, and the comedy Hot Mess.

Furthermore, her personal life has also been in the spotlight, with her engagement to actor Cody John, whom she met in 2022.

Previously, she was in a long-term relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she shares a four-year-old son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund.