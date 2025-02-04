Beyonce surprisingly reveals a close person she 'forgot to thank' at Grammys

Beyonce surprisingly reveals a close person’s name she 'forgot to thank’ at Grammys

Beyoncé has created history by becoming the Grammy album of the year artist.

On February 2, the Single Ladies singer earned the album of the year award for her eight studio album Cowboy Carter at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

After the 2025 Grammy ceremony, the 35-time Grammy winner candidly talked with Entertainment Tonight about a name that she forgot to mention in her acceptance speech.

"It's very surreal, and it's been 25 years of just working really hard,” the songstress began by saying. “And trying my best to keep growing and keep opening up doors."

Recalling when she was joined by her daughter Blue Ivy on the stage, Beyoncé expressed her emotion by saying, “I was just very honored, very honored. I'm happy that my daughter got to see that."

"[She's] taller than me, I don't like it at all!” the Obsessed actress wittily continued. “I'm so happy that she was here. “

In the eight album’s song Protection her younger daughter’s name, Rumi Cart, is also listed.

Before concluding, the 43-year-old singer noted her younger daughter, and said, “And Rumi, who was on the album, my youngest daughter, she was watching. I forgot to thank her, so I can thank her now. Thank you, Rumi!"

For those unversed, Beyoncé tied the knot with Jay-Z on April 4, 2008 and the couple share three children, the eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and twins, Sir and Rumi.