Meghan Markle reacts as Kate Middleton receives huge fashion offer

Kate Middleton is reportedly in talks to appear on the global covers of Vogue, with an insider claiming that the news has not sit well with Meghan Markle.

According to Closer Magazine, Kate, the Princess of Wales has sought advice from fashion designer and close friend Victoria Beckham, which has added to her tensions with the Duchess of Sussex.

Kate, who previously appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 2016, received an offer from the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for worldwide covers, including the UK and US versions.

“When the Vogue offer came in, Kate immediately went to Victoria for advice, given she’s always been someone she can trust,” the insider said.

“If there’s anyone who knows the world of high fashion, it’s her,” they added, revealing that once “Kate has fully recovered, Vic would love to work with her, as well as help style her and see her use her products.”

The move is said to have caused tension with Meghan, who allegedly feels Kate is “encroaching on her territory” and is furious about the offer.

“Meghan is furious that Kate is trying to encroach on what she perceives as her territory,” the insider said of Prince Harry’s wife’s reaction.

“She was livid when she found out about Anna Wintour’s offer - especially given she was removed from the final cover of the UK’s 2019 issue and how she’d jump at that opportunity.”