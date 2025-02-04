Ariana Grande addresses criticism on her high-pitched voice

Wicked’s Ariana Grande addressed critics of her higher-pitched voice, explaining that it’s “natural” and one way to protect her vocal health.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast on February 3rd, the Thank You Next singer addressed the criticism that she now speaks with a higher-pitched voice than in the past.

“The thing that I do that perplexes people so much—and it's just so funny because if you're a person who uses their voice, you know about this,” Ariana said

The 31-year-old added, “I'll change my vocal placement to kind of preserve. But that is just something that's healthy for the voice. It's just basically pitching your voice up a tiny bit.”

Ariana recognizing that the comments never end said “It's so funny because I’ve talked about it a zillion times,” she explained, “and people are still like, ‘Where's your real voice?’ And I'm like, ‘Well, they all are.’”

This comes after the celebrity's big achievement of securing an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for her role as Glinda in Wicked on January 23.