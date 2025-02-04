Jessica Alba, Cash Warren devise co-parenting strategy after split

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcomed three kids during their 17 years of marriage

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are intent on keeping their split amicable for the sake of their kids.

According to an insider, Jessica and Cash – who tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and one son, Hayes, 7 together – are taking expert help to maintain a co-parenting healthy dynamic after their split.

“They’re both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids,” a tipster told Life & Style, adding that “they’ve turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible.”

“They are checking in with them constantly and mourning the loss of ‘the way things were’ alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family,” the source continued.

“Jessica is close with Gwyneth Paltrow, so she’s certainly got a great example to follow, what she and Chris [Martin] have accomplished is beautiful,” the mole added. “That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit.”

This comes after Jessica Alba recently opened up about the state of her marriage with Cash Warren before the split, noting that they’d become roommates. She added that after spending 17 years together, “you don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings.”