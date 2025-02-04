'Black Panther' producer sets record straight on casting rumours

Rumours were rife that Black Panther's makers were searching for T'Challa recasting for the third installment.



But Nate Moore, the film's producer and the VP of Production & Development at Marvel Studios, said they are not true.

"The truth is, there's no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven't really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he's finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year," he added.

"We'll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven't started [working on it]."

Clearing the rumours, Nate teased that the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World events will lead up to Black Panther 3.

"I'm sure Wakanda will have an opinion about the arrival of Adamantium. And I'm sure Wakanda had an opinion on Sam Wilson as Captain America," he continued.

"Clearly, they seem to support him, as they've given him some technology to help him out. But Wakanda isn't in the best graces with the U.S. government, so there's a possibility for conflict in a lot of different ways."

"I think Wakanda, to me, gets to play in the same political thriller sandbox as Captain America because it does deal with globalization and global politics, so anything is possible," Nate concluded.