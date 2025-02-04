Anthony Mackie gets honest about 'Captain America' role

 
Anthony Mackie opens up about how long he wants to play 'Captain America'

February 04, 2025

Chris Evans played Captain America for nine years. His successor, Anthony Mackie, wanted to play a bit longer from it.

During an interview with Esquire, he said, "I give it a solid ten years. You have the two 'Avengers' movies, you have hopefully another 'Captain America,' and then random plug-and-plays: Oh, Spider-Man! Oh, Fantastic Four! What are you doing here? But you never know. I mean, I don't want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America."

Regarding Chris, Anthony compared his 2011 The First Avenger to his upcoming Brave New World in the lead-up to a "massive moment" in the MCU.

"It was a foundation. It was a building block that the MCU built and built and built to Steve Rogers standing on that peak and looking out to Thanos' army… The movie was called Endgame for a reason," he continued.

In this regard, Anthony said, "I feel like this movie Brave New World, just like Captain America: The First Avenger, is that foundation, the building block to that next crescendo [and] massive moment in the MCU. I'm just proud that we're here at the beginning."

Captain America: Brave New World will hit the theatres on Feb 14.

