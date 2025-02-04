Anthony Mackie gets honest about 'Captain America' role

Chris Evans played Captain America for nine years. His successor, Anthony Mackie, wanted to play a bit longer from it.



During an interview with Esquire, he said, "I give it a solid ten years. You have the two 'Avengers' movies, you have hopefully another 'Captain America,' and then random plug-and-plays: Oh, Spider-Man! Oh, Fantastic Four! What are you doing here? But you never know. I mean, I don't want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America."

Regarding Chris, Anthony compared his 2011 The First Avenger to his upcoming Brave New World in the lead-up to a "massive moment" in the MCU.

"It was a foundation. It was a building block that the MCU built and built and built to Steve Rogers standing on that peak and looking out to Thanos' army… The movie was called Endgame for a reason," he continued.

In this regard, Anthony said, "I feel like this movie Brave New World, just like Captain America: The First Avenger, is that foundation, the building block to that next crescendo [and] massive moment in the MCU. I'm just proud that we're here at the beginning."

Captain America: Brave New World will hit the theatres on Feb 14.