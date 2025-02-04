'Final Destination' star Devon Sawa wants to ditch horror roles for rom-coms

Devon Sawa would love to star in romantic comedy after horror roles.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Final Destination star expressed his desire to star in a traditional romantic comedy.

He said, "I love horror, but I'm all about exploring everything" adding, "A Sleepless in a Seattle, that kind of movie. I would love that. I think it would be so much fun."

However, the Chucky TV series star's upcoming film, Heart Eyes, is a horror-rom-com, which is scheduled to release on February 7.

Director of the film, Josh Ruben praised Devon's acting, saying, "I am a massive fan of Devon's from his horror era."

He continued, "I loved that Don Mancini and crew cast him in the Chucky series. I love that he is having, as they're saying, a Sawa-nessance. And that he appeared in Hacks, I love."

"He's having a comeback in a real way, and he's arguably the most beloved of the entire cast (of Heart Eyes), by the furthest reach of population ... and how most of us grew up with him," Ruben added further.