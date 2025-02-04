Guy Pearce recalls wanting to punch a female costar for THIS reason

Guy Pearce was once so offended by what a female costar said that he wanted to punch her.

Pearce, who’s nominated for an Oscar for his supporting role in The Brutalist, left Australian soap Neighbours in 1989 and began working in theatre before finally transitioning to films, where he found immense success.

The Memento star recalled that a theatre actress looked down on his work in the soap. He told The Times: "I did a play a year after I left and this snobby actress said, 'How could you even do that?' I wanted to punch her'."

However, he saw the same actress in a TV commercial years later.

Pearce, who’s film career thrived after Memento and The Hurt Locker, honored his TV roots and reprised his role in Neighbours for the show’s 40th anniversary in 2023.

His costar Annie Jones said: "Guy wants to do right by Mike and by all the fans that seemed to have loved the Mike and Jane story in the last episode so much, and I'm very happy how it's playing out.”

She added: "Mike's fitted into the neighborhood, he's great friends with Karl [Alan Fletcher], he and Karl jam together a lot. They've got a bit of a Ramsay Street Band kind of thing going on. He really loves living here."

Guy Pearce recently revealed that he rewatched Christopher Nolan’s Memento and didn’t like his own performance in it. He feels that he was “bad in a good movie.”