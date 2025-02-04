Adrien Brody preparing to propose to Georgina Chapman? Report

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman confirmed their relationship in 2020

Adrien Brody is smitten with Georgina Chapman and has marriage on his mind.

“Adrien is a bit of a serial monogamist, but one thing that usually never comes up is him saying he wants to get married,” a source told Life & Style, “but with Georgina, it’s different, she’s made him want to get married.”

According to a different tipster, Brody has no issue with Georgina’s previous marriage to disgraced studio mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual harassment and rape by hundreds of women.

“Adrien is the most supportive partner to Georgina,” the mole told Us Weekly. “He’s never judged her for past relationships and is always empathetic and caring. He’s such a positive light”

The first source continued: “They’ve been together six years and are still so madly in love, that’s been something of a revelation for him. He’s totally devoted to Georgina and not just her, to her kids as well. He loves being a step-dad, he jokes all the time that she’s totally tamed him and given his life new balance and meaning.”

“He’s in his 50s and Georgina is in her late 40s, but they haven’t ruled out having kids, so that’s another reason that marriage is on his mind,” revealed the mole.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman were first linked in 2019 and made their relationship official in 2020.