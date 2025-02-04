Ariana Grande makes rare comment about Ethan Slater

 
Ariana Grande shares the remarks on a podcast with Ethan Slater's friend

February 04, 2025

Ariana Grande is fairly private about her romance with Ethan Slater, which has reportedly been ongoing for quite some years.

However, recently, she made a rare comment about her boyfriend on the Smartless podcast to his friend and co-host Sean Hayes.

He said the 32-year-old is a "good friend of mine," adding, "He's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet in your life. He did Good Night, Oscar with me in Chicago."

"And then he was on Wicked and now you guys are dating, and I love that because you guys make a perfect couple," the host noted.

To this, the Wicked actress kept her comments brief, "Thank you. He's amazing and he loves you."

The pair sparked dating rumours in 2023 after they first met in 2022, as the romance between them became so strong that an insider previously told Us Weekly, "Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he's living with Ariana full-time in New York," 

"They're really happy and really good for each other," the tipster concluded. "All of her friends love him."

