Photo: Kanye West's secret motive with Bianca Censori 2025 Grammys outfit revealed

Kanye West has recently sparked concerns about his influence on his wife.

The controversial rapper reportedly told his wife to create a “scene” in 2025’s Grammy’s when she posed with him in a nude outfit exposing herself, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

Following this step, “Bianca Censori outfit" reportedly racked up over 5 million searches over the night, even outpacing searches for the actual Grammy winners, as per Google data.

"It is very controlling and desperately sad,” a tipster tattled about the couple, who has repeatedly made headlines with their racy step outs.

The insider explained, “He is using his wife as a commodity to try and boost his brand.”

Nonetheless, the source declared that Kanye West’s hidden motive is not being fulfilled, and instead his moves are telling people why he does not serve the Aussie beauty.

“But all he is succeeding in achieving is turning a beautiful woman into some kind of sexualized freak show,” they addressed.

"It is appalling to watch. Surely she can't be happy carry out his wishes in this way?" the source remarked in conclusion.