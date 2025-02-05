 
‘Spoilt' Prince Harry ‘always lives in a bubble,' says ex aide

Prince Harry has been labelled as spoilt Royal due to his unreasonable habits

Web Desk
February 05, 2025

Prince Harry has the tendency to act ‘spoilt’ when things don’t go his way.

The Duke of Sussex, who has now left the UK to live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids in US, always ‘lives in a bubble.’

Speaking about Harry’s habits, Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, tells Betfair Casino: "Vanity Fair is a prestigious title so to print such a damning article about Harry and Meghan is quite a precedent. I've never met Meghan myself, but how can so many other people be wrong? It's not possible. I know from firsthand experience how difficult Harry can be. I know how petulant he can be and how spoiled he is, because I've experienced that myself. He's always lived in a bubble."

This comes as expert Alisa Anderson notes why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been silent after being attacked in the infamous, scathing Vanity Fair article.

Speaking to Hello!'s A Right Royal Podcast, Alisa said: "If you start adding fuel to the fire, then you're just elongating a story. So, I think there are times to stand up and be counted, and there are times to say nothing."

Alisa continued: "I think actually they're right. Just let it go and move forward. Otherwise, they'll be creating a story, a further story of their own making."

