Photo: Here's what Kanye West told Bianca Censori at 2025's 'Grammy Awards'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori set the internet ablaze once again with their racy step out.

As per the newest report of RadarOnline.com, Kanye West forced his wife to create a scene by showing off her physique in a barely their outfit at 2025’s Grammy Awards red carpet.

According to the outlet, the controversial rapped told the 30-year-old Yeezy designer, "you're making a scene now" to which the model responded in admission and nodded her head.

He went on to instruct her as per the report, "Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense."

She agreed to which Kanye added, "Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you."

Nonetheless, as per claims Kanye West and Bianca were reportedly kicked out as they showed up at the event uninvited.

However, Kanye West, now Ye, took to Instagram to debunk the rumors and blamed broadcaster Don Lemon for spreading the rumors.

Sharing a photo of Don in a now-seemingly deleted post, he penned, "This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies 3 decades of innovating music and they always K**** like this."