Grammys producer gets honest about Beyoncé's late arrival

For the first time Beyoncé won a Grammy for the Best Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter. But she reportedly arrived late at the event.



Raj Kapoor, an executive producer of the award ceremony, told People that her late arrival did not affect the show because she arrived just before her winning category.

"Sometimes we don't know when [Beyoncé is] going to show up. Obviously our talent teams work and we tell everybody what the start of the showtime is and everybody knows when their nominations are going to fall within the show," he said.

As Raj suggested, delays in guest arrivals happened last year, too, in the wake of protests. "But we never dictate when artists can actually show up to the show."

"I know at the beginning of the show she was not there when we started," he said of the megastar. "So we start the show, a whole other talent team takes over. They constantly gauge where everybody is in the building, who still has to arrive — all of that stuff."

"So that's a completely different team than the people that are putting on the show,"

"Wow, I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years," the Queen Bey said in her acceptance speech. "Oh, my God, I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it."

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists. And I just want to encourage people to do this," she continued. "Stay persistent."

"Wow, I like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn't have been this album without you. Like to thank God again and my fans. And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor," Beyoncé concluded.