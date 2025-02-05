 
Kylie Jenner's brother Brody talks about sore relationship

Kylie Jenner’s brother talks about not having privileges like sister

February 05, 2025

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s step brother, Brody Jenner, admits he would love to have the perks that the two enjoy.

The Jenner sisters, who are siblings with Brody through their father Caitlyn Jenner, do not share their fortune with him.

“Kendall and Kylie are my sisters. We have the same last name, but we don’t share a bank account,” Brody, 41, told Bustle

“I don’t get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to.”

Brody went onto snub the assumption that he’s “a trust fund kid who doesn’t have to work.”

“It’s funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad never gave any child support. It wasn’t like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever,” he shared.

This comes after Brody’s fresh revelation about receiving an apology from Caitlyn for abandoning him.

“It was the first time in my life that I’ve ever gotten an apology. You know, ‘I’m sorry for not being there,'” Brody revealed last month, adding that the note “honestly… meant a lot.”

