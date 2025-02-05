 
Geo News

Lady Gaga loves to 'touch hearts' as she celebrates 14th Grammy win

Lady Gaga celebrates her latest Grammy win with an emotional post

By
Web Desk
|

February 05, 2025

Lady Gaga is elated over winning her 14th Grammy.

The singer, who won the best pop duo/group performance award alongside Bruno Mars for their song "Die with a Smile,” has turned to her Instagram to mark the achievement.

"My 14th Grammy award is a very special one," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and the award.

"Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch peoples hearts," said Gaga. "Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soul—love is what we all need right now."

"Thank you little monsters—wherever you go that’s where I’ll follow," she noted.

This comes as Bruno himself admitted: "I'm so honored to be a part of this song with you. I'm so honored to have a small part in your giant musical legacy, and I really, truly believe that God gave us the song to sing together," he said. "So thank you so much."

