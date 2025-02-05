Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to leave Archie, Lilibet behind for luxurious escape

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a luxurious holiday to the Bahamas without their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

After facing public scrutiny over their relief efforts for the victims of the deadly California fires and the bombshell Vanity Fair article, the Sussexes need a break, an insider has revealed.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Heat Magazine that they will be staying at a private home owned by filmmaker Tyler Perry, who has offered them a secluded getaway to reconnect and prioritize their relationship.

The trip, scheduled for next month, will be a much-needed break for the couple, and will not include their kids, who will stay behind with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.

“Meghan and Harry have been under intense pressure both personally and professionally, which has understandably taken its toll on their marriage,” the source said of their recent troubles.

“With their relationship under constant speculation, the latest damaging reports, their ongoing family drama and their Hollywood careers hanging by a thread, things are incredibly tough right now,” they added.

The source further revealed how Tyler encouraged Meghan that she and Harry needed time to reconnect away from the media.

“He told Meghan to take the time to reconnect and repair – insisting that she and Harry needed time away from everyone, even the kids,” they added.

“Meghan agreed they needed to get away, just the two of them, and they’re due to jet out there next month, with Meghan’s mum and their nannies staying at the house to look after the children.”