Drake makes shocking return to socials post Kendrick Lamar's major success

Canadian rapper Drake has made his return to social media after Kendrick Lamar's major success at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The 38-year-old artist posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram while relaxing in a jacuzzi in Perth, Australia, where he is currently on tour.

The post, captioned as, "They thought einstein was lying & shakespeare was barely rhyming & edison wasn’t lit despite what he was designing So how can I give af what they say about my stars aligning," which marked his first public engagement since the Grammys.

According to Daily Mail, Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, officially kicked off his 16-date Anita Max Win tour at Perth's RAC Arena on Tuesday.

Addressing the audience, he reflected on his career, saying, "My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008. I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025. And no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive, and that's all thanks to you."

Moreover, the rapper also made a significant announcement, revealing that his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, titled $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U, will be released on February 14.

Additionally, Drake’s return came after a heated feud with Kendrick Lamar, which saw both artists exchange multiple diss tracks.

As per the publication, Lamar emerged victorious at the Grammy Awards, winning five trophies in one night, including for Not Like Us, a song that directly targeted Drake.

Despite the rivalry, Drake remains a dominant figure in the music industry, with 74.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

In addition to his music ventures, he is set to oversee production for the third season of HBO's Euphoria.

Furthermore, Drake's tour continues with another performance at RAC Arena this Wednesday before moving to the next leg of his Australian tour.