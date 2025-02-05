Jason Kelce answers if Taylor Swift will attend Super Bowl

Jason Kelce has confirmed that Taylor Swift will be in attendance at the Super Bowl.

"Yeah, I think everybody's coming in," the NFL alum began before naming a few.

"I mean, I don't want to speak for everybody, but I think obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends. I mean, Trav always travels like, full," he told People Magazine.

The former Philadelphia star went on about how his younger brother Travis has been better at keeping his cheer squad big.

"Even when he's in regular season mode... he's always got a bunch of his friends there. It's been this way his whole career," Jason added. "He's kept in touch much better with a lot of the people from our hometown. So there's always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we're at."

As for Travis' love interest, Taylor has been a staple at Kansas City Chiefs matches recently, with her most recently attended game on January 26.

They were also reportedly seen hugging, kissing, and saying "I love you" as they celebrated.