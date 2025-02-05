 
King Charles honors Anna Wintour after her big offer to Kate Middleton

Anna Wintour, the most powerful woman in fashion, is said to have made a personal appeal to Kate Middleton

Web Desk
February 05, 2025

King Charles has honoured fashion's most powerful woman Dame Anna Wintour with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to fashion.

The monarch honoured Anna days after Kate Middleton was offered the Vogue cover of her choice, per the Daily Mail.

It had reported Anna Wintour, the magazine's editor-in-chief and the most powerful woman in fashion, is said to have made a personal appeal to Kate.

The publication reported she would have the option to “choose her own photographer, be in charge of fashion choices, and decide whether or not to grant an interview.”

Kate would also have the power to decide if she wants her feature to be a part of British Vogue or the U.S. version.

The future queen was the cover star for the June 2016 issue of British Vogue, celebrating 100 years of the magazine.

Days after major offer to Kate, King Charles has honored Anna.

The palace shared photos of Anna with King Charles saying “Congratulations Dame Anna Wintour!

“Today at Buckingham Palace, The King presented the legendary Editor-in-Chief of @voguemagazine with the Order of the Companions of Honour for Services to Fashion.”

The statement further said, “Well done to all who received their honours today.”


