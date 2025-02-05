Jonathan Majors' future with Marvel remains uncertain: Source

Jonathan Majors is not in discussions to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite recent speculation.

The 35-year-old actor was originally set to be the franchise’s next major villain, debuting in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, following his March 2023 arrest for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari and subsequent conviction for third-degree reckless assault and harassment, Marvel Studios severed ties with him.

Recent reports suggested the studio was reconsidering his return, but multiple sources told TMZ that these claims are false and that Majors has not been in any negotiations with Marvel since his departure.

According to Daily Mail, Marvel has since shifted its plans, renaming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to Avengers: Doomsday and introducing Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, who will now be the franchise’s central antagonist in upcoming films.

Furthermore, Majors previously expressed his disappointment over the decision, saying he was "heartbroken" about the direction Marvel had taken.