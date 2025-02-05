Sabrina Carpenter sends fans wild with new look

 
Sabrina Carpenter shares heartfelt gratitude following 2025 Grammys milestone

February 05, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter sent fans into a frenzy after dropping stunning photos of herself from the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer posted snaps of her dreamy dress, thanking the American designers for helping her create a magical look for the 67th Annual ceremony.

The first shared picture shows the Short n' Sweet hitmaker in a backless blue gown.

In the next frame, she shared a video featuring her musical performance at the Grammys.

"So much time and love went into these stunning custom grammy looks,” she captioned the post. "Thank you to the genius @jw_anderson @jonathan.anderson for my dream of a dress and thank you @chopard for my intimidating pretty diamond.”

"Thank you @dolcegabbana for my amazing sparkly performance looks. Thank you @donatella_versace @versace for my perfect ceremony dress, and thank you @jaredellner @cgonzalezbeauty @evaniefrausto @nailsbyzola @thebeautysandwich for working your magic,” added Sabrina.

For those unversed, the 2025 Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, February 2 in Los Angeles.

